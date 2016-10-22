By DARLINGTON MANYARA

Anti-graft detectives Friday evening raided Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Mati's home in Kinoru, Meru County.

The sleuths from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commissions (EACC) were in search of documents that could link the politician to graft.

The team of eight from the EACC headquarters arrived in Meru in three cars before getting a security escort from Meru Police Station and stormed the magnificent home.

The home is near that of Lady Justice Martha Koome.

An EACC officer told the Nation that Dr Mati co-operated with the team which went turned down cabinets in his home looking for documents that could implicate him in irregularities.

"However, we didn't find useful leads," the officer, who asked not to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the media, said.

Dr Mati has been in the limelight after he accused his bodyguard of robbing him of Sh3.5 million at gunpoint.

The case is in court.

The deputy governor’s bodyguard, Administration Policeman Josphat Kipyegon, and Ms Rose Kajira were on Friday released on Sh2 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail each after they denied the charge.

The deputy county boss is said to have attracted attention of the EACC after the incident for carrying huge cash home.

He told police the Sh3.5 million was paid to him after disposing land in Kathwana.

Some Tharaka Nithi politicians had also asked for the Dr Mati, a former teacher, to be investigated over quick rise to riches.

Previously, police had repulsed a gang that had raided Dr Mati's home in Tharaka Nithi to steal Sh20 million said to have been stashed in sacks.