Governor opposes northern collector tunnel project

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

The Sh6.8 billion Northern Collector Tunnel water project would have devastating effect on Tharaka Nithi residents, deputy governor Murithi Mati has said.

Speaking at Marimanti during the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Thursday, he said River Tana which would be affected by the mega project is a source of livelihood for locals.

Dr Mati said the river cuts across Ukambani and the Tharaka areas and many farmers depend on it for irrigation, domestic use and fishing.

“As the people of Ukambani, Garissa and Tana River who are neighbours we will be affected by this mega project that would reduce the capacity of the river and our people would also suffer,” said Dr Mati.

He called on the government to consider how other counties would benefit from the project.

The deputy governor said other rivers in the county pouring their waters into River Tana like Kathita, Thingithu, Thanantu and Ura are turning into seasonal due to over use on the upper side.

“There would be crisis soon if River Tana is also reduced because all other rivers that pass through Tharaka are almost dry,” he said.

Members of Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly led by Mwenda Gataya of Mukothima ward asked national leaders from the county to ensure that their people also benefit in some way from the project if it has to be implemented.

“If River Tana is to be drained, the government should also feed Tharaka and other communities that depend on the river,” said Mr Gataya.

The Sh6.8 billion Northern Collector Tunnel is being built by the Athi Water Service Board in the Aberdare Mountains, with funding from the World Bank.