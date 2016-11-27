By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa has recorded a statement with police after receiving death threats.

Mr Ragwa, speaking during a fundraiser at Marimanti Catholic Church in Marimanti, said he got the threats via a text message.

"I have been assured that I will not survive more than two months," Mr Ragwa said.

He asked police to investigate and arrest those behind the threats.

The county boss further said his vehicle was blocked severally in Chuka town on Friday during a visit by Deputy President William Ruto.

"My security was completely compromised on Friday....my vehicle [was] blocked by goons," he said.