Governor records statement after getting death threats

Monday November 28 2016

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa addresses reporters at Marimanti Catholic Church on November 27, 2016. He said he has received death threats. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Ragwa said he got the threats via a text message.
By ALEX NJERU
More by this Author

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa has recorded a statement with police after receiving death threats.

Mr Ragwa, speaking during a fundraiser at Marimanti Catholic Church in Marimanti, said he got the threats via a text message.

"I have been assured that I will not survive more than two months," Mr Ragwa said.

He asked police to investigate and arrest those behind the threats.

The county boss further said his vehicle was blocked severally in Chuka town on Friday during a visit by Deputy President William Ruto.

"My security was completely compromised on Friday....my vehicle [was] blocked by goons," he said.

Gataya Mwenda, Mukothima MCA, demanded thorough investigation on the matter.