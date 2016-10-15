By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has said he will not contest for the Tharaka-Nithi gubernatorial seat in 2017.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of a four-kilometre Kibumbu-Chuka-University tarmac road, Prof Kindiki said he supports Chuka-Igambangombe MP Muthomi Njuki for the position.

The legislator said he will defend his senatorial seat and asked those eyeing the position to give him another chance, after which he will vie for the presidency.

There has been reports that the senator is considering contesting for the governor's position after getting a tough challenge from rival Kiambi Kiriiro.

“I will still defend my seat in 2017 and those in the race will not withstand the campaign storm that is ahead,” said Prof Kindiki.

He accused the current county leadership of failing to do any development with billions of money sent from the national government.

He said they do not deserve another chance.

“We cannot re-elect people who are carrying millions of money in their vehicles while the locals are languishing in poverty,” he said.

He endorsed MP Njuki for the position saying he has already proved to be a development-oriented person.

He said Tharaka-Nithi people made a mistake of electing some leaders who are not ready to serve the public but their stomachs.

NEGOTIATE

The Senate Majority Leader said he will have room for negotiation with the Deputy President William Ruto on who to get leadership from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“I will only withdraw my presidential bid in 2022 if Mr Ruto will agree to pick me as his running mate,” he said.