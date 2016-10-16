By ALEX NJERU

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

Land Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has dismissed impeachment threats against him by Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki over the delay in re-solving the Meru-Tharaka border row.

Speaking during the Ameru Professionals’ Conference at Chuka University Saturday, Prof Kaimenyi said land matters are sensitive and should not be addressed in political rallies.

“The impeachment threats cannot solve the boundary row nor bring unity among the residents of the two counties,” said Prof Kaimenyi.

He challenged Prof Kindiki to tell the Ameru people what he has done in resolving the matter and hastening the issuance of title deeds.

“Many leaders from the two counties have been visiting my office to know the progress of the border issue and the senator should not politicise this matter,” Prof Kaimenyi said.

COMMITTEE FORMED

He said his ministry had formed a committee comprising members drawn from the two counties to gather facts on the border issues and they have already submitted a report.

“I received a report from the committee on Friday and I think this is the right path to take in solving the problem rather than involving the public or threatening to impeach some leaders,” he added.

During a visit of Kwa Ngo’mbe Location along the border of two counties on Friday, Prof Kindiki threatened to lobby for the impeachment of Prof Kaimenyi claiming he has been reluctant in resolving the row which is threatening peace in the two counties.

The Land minister said a report by the Ogongo commission which investigated the matter in 2007 made recommendations that informed elders drawn from the two counties to help the land officials in resolving the matter.

ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION

He also called on the two counties to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in solving the dispute.

At the same time, Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood told off Tharaka-Nithi governor Samuel Ragwa over the same issue.

Speaking in Meru Town, Mr Dawood said the governor should stop threatening other leaders.

“I heard him say that he will come to my house to dictate on how I should address that issue. He should keep off and use the right channels in solving this matter,” Mr Dawood said.

The areas in dispute are Gatithini, Kiburine, Mbirikine and Kwa Ng'ombe where Imenti residents accuse their Tharaka counterparts of invading and settling on their land.

Those from Imenti, however, maintain that they were the earlier inhabitants of the area and have title deeds.