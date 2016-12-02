By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Some leaders from Tharaka-Nithi have accused Governor Samuel Ragwa of causing divisions among the county’s residents.

Speaking at Igumo Secondary School on Thursday, Senator Kithure Kindiki, Tharaka MP Mburi Mwiru, Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki and Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha said Mr Ragwa should be held responsible if any conflicts arise in the county.

They said the governor is causing animosity between residents of Tharaka and those of Chuka by claiming that some leaders have conspired to change county headquarters from Kathwana market to Chuka Town.

Prof Kindiki denied that Deputy President William Ruto said that county headquarters are in Chuka Town and not Kathwana market during his recent visit to Tharaka-Nithi.

“Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters [are] in Kathwana and no individual has power to relocate it,” said Prof Kindiki.

Mr Njuki, on his part, said Mr Ragwa is trying to divert the attention of leaders and locals after looting public funds and failing to initiate any meaningful development projects.

DIVERT ATTENTION

“The 2014/2015 audit report for Tharaka-Nithi County is pathetic and Mr Ragwa wants to divert the attention of the people with the issue of county headquarters,” said Mr Njuki.

He said devolved sectors like health are in deplorable state despite the county receiving billions of shillings.

Mr Mwiru said leaders must preach unity and not capitalise on dividing people on the lines of sub tribes for political interests.

He called on leaders to shun divisive language that could cause conflicts among the locals especially during the electioneering period.

Separately, Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Florence Amoit held a public baraza at Kathwana to deliver an official statement from Mr Ruto concerning his statement on the headquarters.

Ms Amoit said Mr Ruto’s statement was misconstrued saying the deputy president meant that Chuka Town is the commercial hub for the county.

However, the locals wondered why all national government officials who should to be in Kathwana are in Chuka Town.

They also said the national government has established all projects in Chuka Town and not Kathwana.

Mr Ragwa has maintained that Mr Ruto said that the national government has improved Chuka Town because it is the county headquarters.