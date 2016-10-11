By ALEX NJERU

Seventy five per cent of Kenyans are set to be connected to electricity through the Last Mile project, a government initiative.

Speaking on Monday at Kirigi Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said the Jubilee administration's aim is to have all families and schools connected to power.

He said the connection charges remain at Sh15,000 and warned officials doing the connection from conning the public.

"No one should pay above Sh15,000 for the connection," said Mr Keter.

He noted that those who cannot afford to pay the amount in full should be allowed to pay in instalments.

Mr Keter said in the last financial year, 40 per cent of residents of Tharaka-Nithi were connected to the national grid.

"We managed to connect 9,600 customers in the last financial year and this year 10,000 more will be connected," he said.

MORE TRANSFORMERS

He added that a total of 66 transformers will be installed across the county and will be equally distributed among the three constituencies of Tharaka, Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe and will connect 2,500 more customers.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki said affordable electricity will enable locals to live decent lives and also empower them economically.

"A child from humble family will equally benefit like that from a rich family because they will all have light for studies at night," said Mr Njuki.

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki applauded the Jubilee administration for focusing on connecting those in rural areas to electricity.

He said many youth have established workshops in their homesteads and are making money.

Mr Mbiuki asked the residents of the county and the country at large to vote back President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.