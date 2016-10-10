Leaders counter Kindiki's efforts to popularise Jubilee

By ALEX NJERU

Efforts by Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki to make Tharaka-Nithi County a Jubilee Party zone seems to have hit a deadlock as a number of politicians opt for other parties.

As Prof Kindiki drummed up support for the new party in Tharaka-North on Sunday, a number of MCAs led by Zachary Mpanda (Chiakariga ward) preached anti-Jubilee slogans in Tharaka south.

Speaking in Mukothima, Prof Kindiki said those who will contest in other small parties within Mount Kenya region will be wasting time because they will automatically lose.

He said no one should divide Jubilee Party votes in Mount Kenya region by contesting on other small parties.

“Every politician in Mount Kenya region should join Jubilee Party and those who will lose at nominations accept defeat and support winners,” Prof Kindiki said.

But Mr Mpanda said the formation of a single party is a clear indication of leadership that does not uphold democracy.

“Taking the country back to single party is a pure betrayal of democracy that we have struggled to get for many years,” Mr Mpanda said.

He asked locals to scrutinize the contestant’s ability to deliver and not the party they are contesting on.