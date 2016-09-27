By ALEX NJERU

A court in Tharaka-Nithi has given police 10 days to conclude investigations into the murder of a man killed in a bar last week.

Magistrate Stephen Nyaga of the Marimanti Law Courts said the 10-day period will enable doctors at the Chuka County Referral Hospital to submit post-mortem results showing the cause of Lewis Mutabari’s death.

On Monday, investigating officers from Marimanti Police Station paraded 10 suspects in court in connection with the murder.

The suspects are the deceased’s three brothers, Martin Mwirigi, Heston Kiambati and Dominic Kiambati from Meru County.

The three were having beer with the deceased at Kwetu Annex Bar on the fateful night before he was found lying outside and later confirmed dead at Tharaka Sub-County Hospital.

Others are the bar’s owner, Ms Winket Mukami, the watchman Naftali Mangori and five female attendants who were on duty at the time.

The case will be heard on October 4, 2016.