Nurses in Tharaka-Nithi issue strike notice

By ALEX NJERU

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has issued a seven-day strike notice to the Tharaka-Nithi County government, claiming delayed salaries and promotions.

In a letter signed by union national secretary Seth Panyako and addressed to the Tharaka-Nithi County Public Service Board, the nurses cite several issues they want ironed out within the seven days.

In the letter seen by the Nation, the union demands to know why salaries for some of its members has been stopped without any notice or explanation. The union also claims that some nurses have been transferred unlawfully.

The nurses also want the government to promptly remit statutory deductions such the National Health Insurance Funds fees and loan deductions to avoid penalties.

They are also demanding timely payment of salaries, harmonization of allowances and promotion and re-designation of deserving members.

In an interview with the Nation, Tharaka-Nithi County KNUN branch chairman Fabian Marigu said more than 90 health workers had not been paid their September salaries.

“The most affected is Chuka County Referral Hospital, with 36 health workers whose [salaries have] been stopped without any notice or explanation,” said Mr Marigu.

He urged his members to prepare to boycott work on October 20 if their demands will not have been addressed conclusively.

Efforts to reach county officials for a comment were not successful as phone calls to them went unanswered.