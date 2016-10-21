By DARLINGTON MANYARA

By ISABEL GITHAE

A policeman and a woman accused of robbing Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Mati of Sh3.5 million at gunpoint were on Friday released on a Sh1 million bond or Sh500,000 cash bail each.

On Friday, Meru Principal Magistrate Stella Abuya freed Administration Police constable Josphat Kipyegon and Rose Kajira Mburio and directed the prosecution to supply the defence with witnesses’ statements, copies of charge sheets and other relevant materials.

The duo, who are facing robbery with violence charges, were in custody after they denied robbing Dr Mati when they took plea on Monday.

The two were released following a plea by lawyers Kiogora Mugambi and Evans Mutegi.

Prosecutor Margaret Matheka did not oppose the application.

The two are charged that on October 12, at Kinoru in Meru, jointly and while armed with a Ceska pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunitions, they robbed Dr Mati and wounded him.

Ms Kajira is also charged with handling stolen money.

The prosecution says that on October 12 at the Isiolo branch of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), she assisted in the disposal of Sh1.4 million for the benefit of Constable Kipyegon though she knew it was stolen money.

FOUR DAYS

On Monday, prosecutor Antony Musyoka successfully applied to have them remanded for four days so that police could finalise their investigations.

The court was persuaded by an affidavit sworn by the investigating officer.

In his affidavit, Corporal Benson Sindani stated: “After interrogating the two, I have managed to trace and yet to recover Sh1.4 million being part of the money at KCB account deposited in the account name of Winnie Chebet immediately after the robbery.

“I request the court to remand the two for seven days so that I can conclude the investigations and recover more of the stolen cash,” he said.

Corporal Sindane further said releasing the two at that stage would interfere with tracing the stolen money and hinder the arrest of the other suspects.

Releasing the suspects would also interfere with witnesses who are yet to record their statements, he said.