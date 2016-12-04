Police officer shoots colleague dead in Tharaka-Nithi
Sunday December 4 2016
A Kenya Police Service officer on Saturday night shot dead a female colleague at Marimanti Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi County.
Constable Collins Wafula shot Corporal Grace Opiyo after a brief argument at the station around 10pm.
Tharaka South sub-county OCPD Dominic Mukoma told the Nation that the deceased was shot on the thigh and pronounced dead on arrival at Gatunga Mission Hospital.
"She found the the officer at the reporting office and after a brief argument on what appeared to be domestic quarrel, he picked his fire arm and shot her on the right thigh. The two are believed to be lovers,” said Mr Mukoma
He said according to doctors, the deceased succumbed to the injuries because of excess bleeding.
Mr Mukoma said Mr Wafula was arrested and is being held at the same station as investigations continue, while the body of the deceased was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital.
The accused is set to be arraigned in Marimanti Law Court on Monday.
The incidence comes barely a week after an administration police officer attached to Maara deputy county commissioner’s office, constable Julius Bruce armed with a G3 riffle loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition killed his lover Caroline Adhiambo in Chogoria town after shooting her seven times.
Mr Bruce surrendered to Chogoria Police Station in the same night where he was locked and arraigned in court later.
Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Mary Omari confirmed that the murder was as a result of love gone sour.
Two weeks ago, an administration police officer, Sergeant Nathan Erupe based at Kathangacini AP post opened fire indiscriminately in a courtroom in Kathangacini market.
Five suspects facing criminal charges escaped but some were later arrested.
The officer armed with a G3 riffle proceeded to the adjacent shopping centre and fired more rounds in the air, forcing traders to seek refuge in nearby buildings.
The officer was later arrested and charged in court.
In a similar incident barely a month ago, another police officer based at the Gatunga Police Station stabbed a colleague twice with a knife.
The errant officer also snatched his colleague’s pistol and ran to Gatunga Market where he unsuccessfully combed the market looking for a senior officer and his girlfriend.
He was also arrested and taken to court.
Misuse of guns by young officers
In an interview with Nation, OCPD Mukoma and his Tharaka-North Sub County counterpart Hesborn Kandenge said all the incidences are involving young officers and revolve around love affairs.
They said the young police officers result to using the fire arms illegally whenever they face psychological challenges.
“There is a big problem with the young officers on how to handle guns because any time they face challenges especially on love matters they result to using them illegally,” he said.
Mr Kandenge suggested continuous workshops to remind the officers on the appropriate way of handling fire arms amid challenges.
“The young officers need to be continuously counseled on how to handle life challenges and at the same time maintain professionalism,’ said Mr Kandenge.
Residents have also expressed concerns on the rising killing incidences by trained police officers.
Ms Lucy Kathoni a resident of Chuka town said government should make sure that enough investigation is done to establish the cause of all the misconduct.
“These people are trained and entrusted with the guns and it is very dangerous when they turn killers,” said Ms Kathoni.
CHRONOLOGY OF POLICE KILLINGS
November 2016
An administration police officer attached to Maara deputy county commissioner’s office in Tharaka-Nithi killed his girlfriend by shooting her severally.
Constable Julius Bruce shot Ms Caroline Adhiambo seven times killing her on the spot.
October 2016
An Administration Police corporal shot and killed his colleague at the Gambela AP Operation Camp in Tigania East, Meru County.
Corporal Stephen Nthiga fired thrice, killing his colleague a constable on the spot at about 7.40pm.
August 2016
A prison warder shot and critically injured a woman after grabbing a gun from his colleague at Uruku GK Prison in Meru County.
Constable Douglas Asuma grabbed a gun from a newly posted colleague and held a woman hostage before he was arrested.
November 2015
A youthful police officer shot his wife dead and then killed himself at Itabua police lines in Embu County.
Constable Paul Rotich, 35, together with his wife Ms Agnes Wakaria, 31, were stationed at Itabua police station where the wife worked in the dog unit.