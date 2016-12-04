Police officer shoots colleague dead in Tharaka-Nithi

Tharaka South sub-county OCPD Dominic Mukoma told the Nation that the deceased was shot on the thigh and pronounced dead on arrival at Gatunga Mission Hospital.

Mr Mukoma said the errant officer; Mr Wafula was later arrested and is being held at the same station as investigations continue, while the body of the deceased was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital.

The accused is set to be arraigned in Marimanti Law Court on Monday.