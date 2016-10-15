By DARLINGTON MANYARA

Detectives investigating the theft of Sh3.5 million from Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Mate have arrested two suspects and recovered Sh1.4 million.

Police said they recovered the amount in a bank account belonging to Constable Josphat Kipyegon.

The deputy governor had accused Mr Kipyegon, of stealing the money at gunpoint.

On Friday, police arrested a man whom they said banked the money. Speaking to the Nation on phone, an officer privy to the investigations said:

“We found the man whom he sent to deposit the money on his behalf. He confessed that he was sent by the officer and we are currently also holding him.”

Meanwhile, officers have also arrested Constable Kipyegon's companion, Rose Kajira, a Mount Kenya University Thika Campus student who is also linked to the theft.

She is said to have transported some the money before police arrived at their house for search.

The two, plus the main suspect, are being held at the Meru Police Station.

DROP THE MATTER

Meanwhile, it is emerging that police could drop the matter at the request of the deputy governor.

A senior top police officer who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity do to the sensitivity of the matter said that Dr Mate did not wish to pursue the matter in court.

Asked why police have held the body guard since Thursday without charging him in court, the officer said:

"We booked him on Thursday night and the 24 hours could have lapsed on Friday night.

"We could not take him to court at night. The suspects can be arraigned to court on Monday.”