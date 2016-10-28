Section of Tharaka residents support death sentence

By ALEX NJERU

Residents of Tharaka-Nithi County want people convicted with murder and looting of public funds sentenced to death.

Giving their views on capital offences and the commensurate punishments before the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee in Chuka town on Friday, the residents said the two crimes were on the rise due to light punishments.

Mr David Nyaga, a resident, said murderers cause a lot of harm to the deceased’s kin, therefore, "a murderer is not worth living".

Similarly, John Mutegi - a resident of Gatunga in Tharaka South sub-county - said those who pilfer public funds should be treated the same as murderers.

“The people who loot public funds indirectly kill many people because they steal money that could buy drugs in hospitals, provide domestic water and other things that are basic in life,” Mr Mutegi said.

However, Chuka Catholic bishop Cyprian Mbaka disagreed with capital punishment arguing that it is inhuman to kill according to Christian values.

He argued that criminals should be given a chance to repent and reform.

“Human beings do not have power over life....capital offenders should be helped to reform,” Mr Mbaka said.

The other crimes that the participants called for enactment of strict laws are defilement and robbery with violence.