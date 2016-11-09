By DENNIS ODUNGA

Tharaka-Nithi governor has been put on the spot over Sh4.4 million spent on fuel.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee said on Wednesday there is no evidence to show the fuel was delivered.

Senators Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Martha Wangari (nominated), Boni Khalwale, (Kakamega), Mong'are Bw'okongo (Nyamira) and Henry Ole Ndiema (TransNzoia) said Governor Samuel Ragwa must account for the funds by Friday.

The lawmakers dismissed the governor's explanation that the officer who was in charge was suspended.

Senator Wangari pointed out that the officer was suspended a year after the audit had been carried out.

She said the officer in question was suspended for something else and not the missing documents on the fuel.

But the governor maintained that it had been difficult to push the officer to provide the order used to fuel county vehicles.

"We verified fuel was consumed but, we don’t have the detail orders. It is tricky because the person who was the custodian of the documents is away," he said.

He said the officer is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and it will be unfair for the Senate to recommend that he be surcharged for the funds.

Dr Khalwale and Mr Bw'okong'o blamed the governor for failing to produce evidence because EACC is handling the issue.

"This is hearsay. I disagree to suggestion that we give governor time to dig up for the documents," Mr Bw'okong'o said.