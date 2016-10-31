By ALEX NJERU

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told off opposition leader Raila Odinga over his pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to quit following claims of misappropriation of Sh5.3 billion in the Ministry of Health.

He asked Mr Odinga to respect the presidency and stop misleading Kenyans with rumours.

Speaking Sunday during a harambee in Gitombani Village in Tharaka-Nithi County on Mr Muturi said Mr Odinga is acting desperately by dragging the name of the president into the matter.

He said the opposition leader is only trying to remain relevant politically by invoking the name of President who is "very far from the issue."

"Raila has no information on what he alleges and should refrain from dragging the name of President into the matter," said Mr Muturi.

He said the opposition should allow the relevant government investigative agencies to deal with the matter before they start condemning the government.

"This is an interim report by an internal auditor and cannot be relied on to conclude that money has been stolen," said the speaker.

DOUBLE STANDARDS

Mr Muturi accused Mr Odinga of playing double standards in his push for accountability.

He said Mr Odinga defended former Water Minister Charity Ngilu when she was accused of misappropriating money meant for the construction of dams.

He said Mr Odinga and his friends in opposition are spreading propaganda through media and urged Kenyans to carefully analyse the information they consume from the leaders.

Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said the opposition should not be allowed to taint the name of the president.

Mr Mbiuki said everybody is allowed to trade with the government and Mr Odinga should not point an accusing finger at President Kenyatta’s family.

The leaders, however, called for thorough investigation into the alleged scandal and said that those found culpable should face the full force of the law.