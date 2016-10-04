By ALEX NJERU

Ward representatives from Tharaka-Nithi County nearly exchanged blows on Tuesday over "loyalty" to Governor Samuel Ragwa.

Five nominated MCAs led by James Mutembei, Sephanina Ciamati and Karea Mugao accused their elected colleagues of conspiring with Mr Ragwa to misappropriate public funds.

On the other hand, the elected MCAs, led by Majority Leader Wilson Nyaga, accused the nominated ones of spreading falsehoods against Mr Ragwa's government.

The MCAs exchanged bitter words at the county assembly offices in Chuka Town.

After the bitter altercations, Mr Nyaga’s group left the offices and headed to a hotel in Chogoria Town where they addressed journalists.

James Mutembei, a nominated MCA, accused the elected members of being compromised in order to remain silent on the immense corruption allegedly going on in the offices of the governor and the assembly Speaker.

Mr Mutembei said efforts to play their oversight role has led to intimidation, insults and side-lining in the Assembly.

“Whenever we ask any question on the floor of the Assembly, were silenced by the elected MCAs who ask us to remain silent [saying] we are there to represent some politicians and not members of the public,” said Mr Mutembei.

But the Majority Leader denied the allegations levelled against elected MCAs and said that the nominated members are fighting Mr Ragwa because they have been promised nominations by Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki if he becomes governor in 2017.

“The nominated MCAs who are complaining have been hired by Mr Njuki to fight Mr Ragwa by falsely accusing him of corruption just to ruin his reputation,” said Mr Nyaga.