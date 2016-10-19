By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Florence Amoit and Governor Samuel Ragwa have differed on venue of Mashujaa Day celebrations.

In a press briefing at her office in Chuka Town on Tuesday, Ms Amoit maintained that the celebrations will be held at the county headquarters in Kathwana while Mr Ragwa insisted the venue will be Marimanti in Tharaka South Sub-County.

Responding to Ms Ms Amoit’s statement, Mr Ragwa said he had earlier agreed with other leaders that the main celebrations be rotated in Chuka/Igambang’ombe, Tharaka and Maara constituencies.

“We agreed as leaders that we will be holding the main event rotationally and tomorrow’s (Thursday) celebrations will be at Marimanti,” said Mr Ragwa.

Ms Amoit, however, refuted the governor’s claims saying all the leaders did not agree.

“I called all the county and national leaders [to] a meeting where we deliberated on the idea which was never approved.

“He has the freedom to celebrate wherever he wants but I will be celebrating together with the locals at Kathwana as per earlier agreement by the leaders,” said Ms Amoit.