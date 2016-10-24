By ALEX NJERU

Troubled Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Eliud Murithi Mati has blamed his tribulations on his political adversaries.

Speaking to Nation by phone on Sunday, Dr Mati who has remained silent and kept away from the media since a raid in his house by EACC detectives, said well-known politicians from the county are spending sleepless nights crafting how to ruin his reputation.

Dr Mati said his political foes have turned to the ‘dirty’ game after realising that the people of Tharaka-Nithi are set to re-elect him and his boss, Governor Samuel Ragwa, in 2017.

“My detractors are working around the clock crafting how they can ruin my reputation just for their political interests,” said Dr Mati.

He denied having looted public funds and maintained he is ready to cooperate with investigative agencies to have his name cleared.

The deputy governor assured his supporters that at the end of the ongoing investigations the truth will be known and he will be vindicated.

“I am not worried of what is happening because I am spotlessly clean before the public and God,” he said.

NO LINK TO FAKE CURRENCY

He also distanced himself from allegations of printing fake currency.

He added that he has no links with Tunyai Location retired chief Benson Ngoci who is said to have been arrested with Sh2 million fake currency and a printing machine.

He said during a raid by Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission officers at his home in Meru Town, the detectives ransacked cabinets looking for money and documents that could implicate him in irregularities but did not find any.

He, however, termed the raid on his wife’s clinic by the EACC officers who took away Sh800,000 as a way of frustrating his family.

“The recovered money was part of proceeds from drugs sale,” he said.

He said the same case happened to a wife of Tharaka-Nithi 2017 senate aspirant Mr Kiambi Kirriro who was last week arrested in Nairobi on unfounded allegations.

Dr Mati has been in the limelight after he accused his bodyguard, Administration Police officer Josephat Kipyegon, of robbing him Sh3.5 million at gunpoint.