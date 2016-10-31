By ALEX NJERU

Disunity among political leaders in Tharaka-Nithi County has resulted to underdevelopment, two MPs have claimed.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Gitare Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Maara on Sunday, Tharaka-Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki said little has been achieved in the last four years due to disagreements.

Ms Nkatha said the neighbouring Meru and Embu counties, where leaders are united, have performed better than Tharaka-Nithi in development.

“When we fight as leaders, the locals suffer because we will have no time to sit down and have a development plan,” said Ms Nkatha.

She called on some national and county leaders who castigate each other in public to put aside their differences and work together for benefit of locals.

“The public is not interested in our wrangles but how much we [improve] their lives,” she said.

SHUN NON-TEAM PLAYERS

Mr Mbiuki asked locals to examine each leader’s scorecard in 2017 and urged them not to elect leaders who are not team players.

The lawmaker said the national and county leaders should consult each other and avoid public spats.

“I have been working closely and in consultation with Governor Samuel Ragwa and that is the only way our county can realise development,” said Mr Mbiuki.

PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS

He called on leaders to conduct peaceful campaigns in 2017 and refrain from inciting locals.

Governor Samuel Ragwa and his deputy Mati Murithi have teamed up with all elected MCAs against their political rivals, Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki and Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

The two groups are engaged in vicious political fight ahead of the 2017 elections.

Prof Kindiki, who is backing Mr Njuki for the governor’s seat in 2017, accuses Mr Ragwa of misappropriating public funds and not being a team-player while the governor accuses him of failing to lobby for any development from the national government.

Mr Ragwa and his deputy also accuse their rivals of using the Senate and other government institutions to portray them as thieves.