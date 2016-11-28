By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Leaders from Tharaka-Nithi have demanded a clarification from Deputy President William on whether the county’s headquarters are in Chuka or Kathwana.

This follows a recent statement by Mr Ruto which seemed to suggest that the headquarters are in Chuka while the county government has been operating from Kathanwa.

During a fundraiser at Kaare Secondary School on Friday, Mr Ruto said the national government has funded several projects in Chuka Town including the Sh370 million tarmacking of roads in the town.

“In phase one, we allocated Sh300 million for tarmacking Chuka Town [roads] which is your county headquarters and we have added Sh70 million to make sure that it looks like a city,” said Mr Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday at Marimanti Catholic Church, Governor Samuel Ragwa, his deputy Mati Murithi and MCAs led by Majority Leader Wilson Nyaga sought clarification on whether the national government does not recognise Kathwana as the county headquarters.

MOST GOVT PROJECTS IN CHUKA

“We need a clarification on [the] deputy president’s statement because we could be developing Kathwana without knowing that Chuka Town is the [county] headquarters,” said Mr Ragwa.

Dr Mati said this could be the reason why the national government has established all its projects in the county in Chuka Town.

The Huduma Centre, the High Court, stadium and fibre optic cable wiring, which should ideally be in the headquarters, are all in Chuka Town.

“We seem to be reading from different scripts with the national government on the matters of [the] location of the county headquarters,” said Dr Mati.

Mr Nyaga, who is also the Muthambi Ward representative, said the assembly will be seeking official clarification on Mr Ruto’s statement.

Mukothima Ward MCA Gataya Mwenda said the national government has neglected Kathwana as the county headquarters and concentrated on developing Chuka Town.

“Four hundred people met during the 2013 campaigns and agreed that Kathwana would be the county headquarters and no one will go against that,” said Mr Mwenda.

Gatunga Ward MCA Muthengi Mubiu said he would table the matter in the county assembly for discussion.

In April, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the County Governments (Amendment) Act which designates towns where county headquarters will be based.