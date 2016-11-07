By ALEX NJERU

Nurses in Tharaka-Nithi have Monday morning downed tools demanding promotion, salary increment, remittance of statutory deductions and improvement of working conditions, among other things.

This is the fourteenth time the health workers in Tharaka-Nithi have gone on strike since the health docket was devolved.

In a press release to the media, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) branch secretary Kenneth Micheni said no health worker is allowed to report on duty until all their grievances are addressed.

He said nurses will only report back on duty after getting an official communication from the union officials.

Mr Micheni said the strike was set to start two weeks ago but county officials pleaded for more time to meet the demands, but nothing has been done.

“We are fed up with empty promises from our employer and are ready to remain away from hospitals until all our grievances are addressed to our satisfaction,” said Mr Micheni.

He said the strike will ensure services in every public hospital are paralysed and asked locals to seek services in private hospitals or in the neighbouring counties.

“This is going to be the father of all strikes until a lasting solution is found,” he said.

GHOST WORKERS

Knun branch chairman Fabian Marigu said 133 health workers whose salaries were stopped three months ago after they were accused of being ghost workers are yet to be paid.

He said the county government had promised to release their salary in two weeks’ time but nothing has been done.

“Our first industrial action was on December 8, 2014 and the same issues that we were complaining about are still what we are addressing today,” said Mr Marigu.

Mr Marigu said the employer has not remitted deductions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund, bank loans and Higher Education Loans Board funds for three months.

He added that workers are never given personal numbers, pay slips and harmonization of strenuous allowances and that whenever they demand for them they are intimidated by being transferred to remote areas of the county.

The official said even essential drugs are not available in hospitals and patients are compelled to buy groves, specimen collection containers and painkillers.

Efforts to reach the county health officials for comment were not successful but in a press briefing with media two weeks ago, county Health Chief Officer Walter Mugambi promised to meet all demands by the health workers within the two weeks.

“We have asked for a two-week grace period from the union in order to clear up all the issues once and for all,” said Mr Mugambi.

He, however, maintained that the 133 workers whose salaries were withheld must appear before the committee handling the matter for further directions.