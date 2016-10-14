Two die, seven injured in Tharaka-Nithi road crash
Two people died and seven others injured in a road accident at Giampampo market in Tharaka-Nithi County on Thursday night.
The accident involving a lorry and a small car happened along the Meru-Embu road at around 7.30 pm.
Maara police boss (OCPD) John Njihia said those who died were in the private car that was coming from Chuka. The lorry was from Meru.
"The body of the two have been taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary," said Mr Njihia.
He said those injured were rushed to the same hospital. Three of the injured are in serious condition while four were treated and discharged.