President Uhuru Kenyatta may tour Tharaka-Nithi County after weeks of demonstration in the region over the location of the county headquarters.

The demos were triggered by Deputy President William Ruto who said the government will develop Chuka Town as the county headquarters.

But county leaders led by Governor Samuel Ragwa have identified Kathwana market as the seat of power and are building the headquarters there.

The DP’s remarks triggered protests and threats of defecting to Cord if the government still prefers Chuka.

Speaking at Kathwana market on Saturday, Governor Samuel Ragwa said the President is set to visit the county any time from next week.

“He will be visiting Kathwana to stamp his political authority and clarify that the market is the county headquarters,” said Mr Ragwa.

He said Mr Kenyatta would also lay the foundation of the ongoing construction of Sh362 million county headquarters at Kathwana and also announce tarmacking of the market’s streets.

The DP said the national government is developing Chuka Town because it is the county headquarters.

POINTED FINGERS AT KINDIKI

But Governor Ragwa protested against the statement accusing Senator Kithure Kindiki and Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki of conspiring to change the county headquarters.

Mr Ragwa said all the projects which should be established at Kathwana had been taken to Chuka Town, a clear indication that the national government does not recognise Kathwana as the county headquarters.

Mr James Mutegi, a Njuri Ncheke elder, said 400 delegates from the three constituencies of Tharaka, Chuka/Igambang’ombe and Maara met in 2013 before the general elections and agreed that for centrality, the headquarters would be at Kathwana market.

“We urge Mr Ruto to withdraw the statement before the community throws its wait to the opposition in 2017,” said Mr Mutegi.

TRANSFER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Some locals have also demanded the transfer of County Commissioner Florence Amoit over the headquarters row.

In a memorandum that the community presented to Mr Ragwa to hand over to the president, the locals demand that Ms Amoit be transferred with immediate effect.

They accuse her of dividing the county by indulging in politics and declining to relocate to Kathwana.

“Because Ms Amoit has declined to relocate to Kathwana and has continued to indulge in politics by campaigning for some politicians, we demand that the president transfers her immediately,” read the memorandum.

The locals also demand relocation of all the projects and offices which are supposed to be at Kathwana in 30-days.

They have also demanded that Prof Kindiki does not accompany President Kenyatta when he visits Kathwana.