By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

The National Land Commission (NLC) has revoked over 1,000 title deeds which it says were illegally acquired in Gakurungu, Tharaka-Nithi County.

NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri also revoked all title deeds for public lands like schools which are currently owned by individuals.

Prof Swazuri said the adjudication process did not follow the right procedures and would be done afresh in a month’s time.

“The adjudication of the area was done without officers visiting the land,” he said, adding that 90 per cent of those owning title deeds in the area are not residents of the area.

Prof Swazuri, who spoke Tuesday while on a tour of Gakurungu said verification process to identify those who were legally given the title deeds will be done.

He noted that the case is one of historical land injustice and it will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

"We cannot afford to continue with these cases in the country," he said.

ZACHARY OGONGO REPORT

He also said the 2009 Zachary Ogongo-led commission report and other government inquiries will be consolidated to solve the border dispute between Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

The report identified land ownership as the main cause of the perennial disputes between the Tharaka and Meru people.

It also recommended that people be given title deeds for the parcels of land they occupy.

Tharaka MP Mburi Muiru, who is also the Parliamentary Land Committee chairman said NLC, the Ministry of Land and his team will work closely to ensure that all historical land injustices in the country are resolved.

Mr Muiru asked leaders to refrain from politicising land matters.

ENSURE PEACE PREVAILS

"In some areas like Gatithini, the commission will make sure that there is peace between the residents of the two counties by revoking the illegally acquired title deeds and conducting fresh adjudication,” he said.

The MP said other areas that the commission, in collaboration with other relevant institutions, will help solve land rows are Turima, Karocho, Kithioroka and Mukothima.

Deputy Governor Mati Murithi said solving of the land row between the two counties would enhance peaceful coexistence and enable development.

"The two counties have always had problems in revenue collection and administration but with the [resolution of the border row] it will be easy,” said Dr Mati.