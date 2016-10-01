By ALEX NJERU

A member of parliament and Chuka University vice chancellor have denied looting funds meant for tarmacking Chuka-Cheera road.

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki and Erastus Njoka said they had reliable information that some youths were paid by a politician to tarnish their names.

Speaking at Kambandi Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County on Thursday, the two said the funds were yet to be released by the government.

“The same leaders who were against tarmacking of Chuka town streets are inciting youths to interrupt plans to tarmac Chuka-Cheera road,” said Prof Njoka.

He also faulted the county government for ‘misleading’ the public on the financier of the Chuka Hospital water project began recently.

“The university provided the hospital with free piped water but the county government officials are telling the public that they funded the project,” he said.

However, speaking to Nation recently, county health chief officer Walter Mugambi said the county funded the project to its completion.

Transport along the road was paralysed for two days after youths barricaded it with trunks and electrical posts demanding an explanation from the accused regarding why tarmacking had not started months after it was launched.

They also vandalized shelters at Kambandi market built using money from Constituency Development Funds.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Omar Salat warned that those found inciting public will be arrested and prosecuted.

He also cautioned youths against being used by politicians to advance their ill motives.

Mr Njuki has expressed interest in the Tharaka-Nithi governorship next year and has severally clashed with Governor Samuel Ragwa over development progress in the county.