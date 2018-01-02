Governor Njuki outlines development plan for Tharaka Nithi

By ALEX NJERU

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has outlined his development plan for the next four years.

In his 2018 New Year speech, Mr Njuki asked all county leaders including his opponents in the August 8 elections to join hands towards a common goal which is uplifting the living standards of residents.

The governor said his government was working towards putting in place measures in every sector to ensure better service delivery.

“I will soon be unveiling detailed steps that I will take to enhance service delivery in the next four years,” said Mr Njuki.

WAGE BILL

The county boss said he had put in place measures to bring development in the county in the four months he has been in office.

He said together with his deputy Nyamu Kagwima, they reduced the wage bill by removing ghost workers from the payroll.

He said completion of the county headquarters, which is under construction will help centralize and improve service delivery.

Recently, the governor launched the first piped water at Kathwana town which hosts the county headquarters and has promised to tarmac its streets.

He said his government is in the process of automating revenue systems to curb corruption.

EXPLOIT WORKERS

The Governor promised that his administration will rehabilitate feeder roads and that they will tarmac 10 kilometres every financial year.

On health sector, Mr Njuki said he was working round the clock to make sure hospitals don’t lack medicine saying they have already ordered for drugs worth Sh30 million.

He also said that they will soon embark on building the Kenya Medical Training College at the Chuka General Hospital.

In the Agriculture sector, he said his government will be keen to ensure that farmers are not exploited by brokers.