The incident occurred when many parts of the country were in darkness following a massive power outage.

By ALEX NJERU

Two people were injured and property worth millions destroyed after a fire burnt an apartment in Chogoria Town, Tharaka-Nithi County Tuesday night.

Ms Faith Wawira was rushed to Chogoria PCEA Mission Hospital where she was admitted following suffocation while rescuing her children.

A man was also burnt on the hand and was treated at the same hospital.

Nothing was salvaged from the four two-bedroom houses located barely 50 metres from Chogoria Police station.

Maara OCPD Johnston Kabusia said he immediately alerted the county fire department officers at around midnight after the owner of the apartment, Mr Julius Njagi, informed him.

“The county fire fighters from Chuka Town rushed to the scene upon receiving the information,” said Mr Kabusia.

He added that with the help of the residents, the county team and police battled the fire up to around 2.30am.

INVESTIGATIONS

He noted that the cause of the fire that seemed to have started in one of the houses and spread to the rest could not be immediately established but police in collaboration with Kenya Power technicians had launched investigations.

Tenants in the other apartment told journalists that the fire could have been caused by a burning candle which was left on the top of a table.

“The occupant of the first house where the fire started must have left a burning candle on the table because there was power outage,” said Mr Nicholas Kithinji, a resident.