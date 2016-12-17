By ALEX NJERU

The Tharaka-Nithi county commissioner has urged residents to abandon female genital mutilation (FGM) and take up safer practices.

Ms Florence Amoit said FGM is an outdated tradition that destroys the future of girls and warned that action will be taken against those fanning the vice.

Addressing media in Chuka town, Ms Amoit criticised women who are encouraging their daughters to be circumcised.

“I am aware that some locals especially women are encouraging FGM and I urge them to stop,” she said.

She appealed to the church to preach against the practice.

“Let us adopt the alternative rite of passage which adds value to our girls and the society at large,” she said.

Two weeks ago, more than 177 girls from Tharaka graduated at Gatunga market with the alternative rite of passage dubbed Ntanira Na Mugambo (initiation through words).