By ALEX NJERU

Green grams farmers have faulted Tharaka-Nithi county government for not fulfilling the promise of finding new market for the produce in Dubai.

Speaking at Ruungu market, Ruungu Farmers’ Group Chairman James Mutugi said the county has been promising market for the produce since January last year when a delegation from Trade Industry and Cooperative Development department visited the city.

“The county government has been saying that the tour was successful and farmers would soon be exporting green grams to Dubai, but nothing has happened after almost two years,” Mr Mutugi said.

He added: “We expected to benefit from the deal because they said green grams prices in Dubai supermarkets were 500 per cent of the local prices,” he said.

In a recent conversation with the Nation, Tharaka-Nithi Trade and Investments Projects officer Protus Kathenya said the delay is because the County Assembly has not enacted the relevant law(s).

“We are very determined to lobby for markets but few things were yet to be finalized,” he said.