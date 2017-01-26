By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

By LUCAS BARASA

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed that Kathwana market is the official headquarters of Tharaka-Nithi County and not Chuka Town.

The president spoke Thursday during his ongoing voter registration mobilisation tour.

A row over the county’s headquarters erupted in November 2016 after Deputy President William Ruto implied that the government recognised Chuka Town as the seat of the regional government.

Ruto spoke during a fundraiser at Kaare Secondary School.

Mr Ruto reportedly said that the national government funded several projects in Chuka Town including the Sh370 million tarmacking of roads in the town “as it was the county’s headquarters”.

Immediately after that, Governor Samuel Ragwa and other leaders sought clarification on whether the national government recognised Kathwana as the county headquarters.

Residents of Kathwana also demonstrated over the statement by the deputy president and even vowed to vote for the opposition in the August elections, saying the Jubilee administration has neglected them.