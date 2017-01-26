Uhuru says Kathwana is official Tharaka-Nithi County seat

Thursday January 26 2017

President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledges greeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledges greeting from residents of Gatunga trading centre in Tharaka-Nithi during his voter mobilisation tour on January 26, 2017. He declared that Kathwana market is the county’s headquarters ending a controversy that started in November 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • A row over the county’s headquarters erupted after DP Ruto implied that the government recognised Chuka Town.
  • Ruto spoke during a fundraiser at Kaare Secondary School.
  • Residents of Kathwana also demonstrated over the statement by the deputy president.
Advertisement
By ALEX NJERU
More by this Author
By LUCAS BARASA
More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed that Kathwana market is the official headquarters of Tharaka-Nithi County and not Chuka Town.

The president spoke Thursday during his ongoing voter registration mobilisation tour.

A row over the county’s headquarters erupted in November 2016 after Deputy President William Ruto implied that the government recognised Chuka Town as the seat of the regional government.

Ruto spoke during a fundraiser at Kaare Secondary School.

Mr Ruto reportedly said that the national government funded several projects in Chuka Town including the Sh370 million tarmacking of roads in the town “as it was the county’s headquarters”.

Immediately after that, Governor Samuel Ragwa and other leaders sought clarification on whether the national government recognised Kathwana as the county headquarters.

Related Content

Residents of Kathwana also demonstrated over the statement by the deputy president and even vowed to vote for the opposition in the August elections, saying the Jubilee administration has neglected them.

But Senator Kithure Kindiki later said that Mr Ruto had not said that Chuka Town in the county headquarters and accused Governor Ragwa of causing divisions among residents.

Related Stories

Mon Nov 28 11:54:00 EAT 2016

Ruto's statement stirs debate on county head offices

A recent statement by Mr Ruto seemed to suggest that the headquarters are in Chuka.

  • Wed Nov 30 12:40:00 EAT 2016 Protests over Ruto comment on Tharaka-Nithi headquarters
  • Fri Dec 02 15:42:00 EAT 2016 Ruto didn’t say county head offices in Chuka - Kindiki