By ALEX NJERU

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki has affirmed that he is still in the race for the Tharaka-Nithi gubernatorial seat in the 2017 elections.

Addressing journalists in Chuka Town on Thursday, Mr Njuki accused Governor Samuel Ragwa and former MP Petkey Miriti of spreading lies that he has quit the race in order to mislead his followers.

Mr Ragwa will be seeking a second term while Mr Miriti is also interested in the seat.

“Let my supporters know that those saying I changed my political ambitions for the governor’s seat in 2017 are experiencing political fever and the rumours are baseless,” said Mr Njuki.

On Wednesday during elections for Jubilee Party interim officials at Kajiampau Polytechnic, Mr Ragwa said Mr Njuki had registered in the party as an aspirant for National Assembly and not governor.

He said only Mr Miriti and him had registered as contenders for the governor’s seat Jubilee.

“Our friend has feared the race and now the competition is between Mr Miriti and me,” announced Mr Ragwa.

The reports have caused a heated debate among supporters of the three politicians with those of Mr Njuki demanding that he clears the air.

On Thursday, Mr Njuki showed journalists a receipt indicating he had paid Sh100,000 required one seeking to vie for governor.