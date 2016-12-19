By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

Former Nithi MP Petkay Miriti has picked former Tharaka MP Francis Kagwima as his running mate for the Tharaka-Nithi gubernatorial race in the 2017 elections.

Speaking at Kibung’a market on Sunday, Mr Miriti, who will be vying on a Jubilee Party ticket, said their union will be a game changer for politics in the county.

Mr Miriti said his running mate, who had earlier announced he would contest for the same position on Democratic Party ticket, is believed to have a good grip of Tharaka votes due to his good development record during his three-year tenure as MP.

“All major projects which Tharaka people are proud of today were initiated by Mr Kagwima and that is why I picked him as my running mate,” said Mr Miriti.

The former MP, who served as assistant minister for trade between 2006 and 2007 said Tharaka-Nithi requires leaders who are focused and ready to be peoples’ servants.

NO DEVELOPMENT SINCE DEVOLUTION

He said minimal development has been achieved in the county in the last four years of devolution despite billions of shillings being released from the National Treasury.

“Our county is not safe under the current leadership and there is need for change in 2017,” he said.

He said that he shared his manifesto with Mr Ragwa after he defeated him in 2013 who promised to fulfil some of the projects like irrigation and improvement of the health sector which he wished (Miriti) to do if he had been elect but nothing has been achieved.

Mr Miriti said all the devolved departments are in deplorable condition adding that if Mr Ragwa gets a second term, the county will continue lagging behind.

He exuded confidence that he will defeat Mr Ragwa and Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Muthomi Njuki to get the Jubilee ticket during nominations.

“I dissolved my party [the] United Patriotic Party of Kenya to join JP because I know it [will] unite Kenyans and form the next government,” he said.

Both Mr Njuki and Mr Miriti come from the same constituency while Mr Ragwa comes from Maara.

Mr Ragwa’s deputy Mati Murithi also comes from Tharaka Constituency.

Mr Njuki has also promised to pick his running mate from the same area.