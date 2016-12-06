Police given 10 days to probe colleague's killing in Tharaka-Nithi

Tuesday December 6 2016

A police officer aiming his gun. An Administration Police Corporal on Monday shot and killed his colleague at Gambela AP Operation Camp in Tigania East, Meru County. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A police officer on December 3, 2016 shot and killed his colleague at the Marimanti Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi County. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By ALEX NJERU
Police in Tharaka-Nithi have been given 10 days to complete their investigations into the killing of a colleague.

A Marimanti magistrate on Tuesday gave the order after police investigating the case sought more time to get a medical report on the mental status of Constable Collins Wafula, who is accused of killing Corporal Grace Opiyo.

The officer was shot on Saturday night at the Marimanti Police Station after a brief argument.

“You have 10 days to complete investigations,” said Resident Magistrate Linus Menza.

The investigation team also needs the slain officer's post-mortem report and the findings of a gun specialist on whether an AK-47 rifle was used in committing the crime.

The accused will be brought back to court on December 15 to take plea.

