By ALEX NJERU

Police in Tharaka-Nithi have been given 10 days to complete their investigations into the killing of a colleague.

A Marimanti magistrate on Tuesday gave the order after police investigating the case sought more time to get a medical report on the mental status of Constable Collins Wafula, who is accused of killing Corporal Grace Opiyo.

The officer was shot on Saturday night at the Marimanti Police Station after a brief argument.

“You have 10 days to complete investigations,” said Resident Magistrate Linus Menza.

The investigation team also needs the slain officer's post-mortem report and the findings of a gun specialist on whether an AK-47 rifle was used in committing the crime.

The accused will be brought back to court on December 15 to take plea.

