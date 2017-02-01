By ALEX NJERU

The Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly has diverted Sh90 million earlier set aside for the construction of the county headquarters to the Roads ministry in the supplementary appropriation budget passed Wednesday.

The decision was arrived at after it emerged that the National Treasury will fully finance the building of the Sh366 million headquarters.

Tharaka-Nithi was identified as one of the four counties to benefit from a Sh1 billion fund to build headquarters.

The county Ministry of Health also benefited from the supplementary budget with Sh40 million set aside to help solve the frequent health workers’ strikes caused by delayed salaries and promotions.

The Department of Livestock received Sh10 million diverted from the Department of Fisheries.

The money will be used to acquire milk coolers for dairy farmers.

County Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman, Mr Laban Karani, said that unlike previous years, all assembly members unanimously passed the supplementary appropriation budget.