The row over Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters has heightened after the Jubilee Party secretariat announced dates and venues to identify its county interim officials.

In the advert in Thursday’s dailies, the party said in Tharaka-Nithi, the primaries will be conducted in Chuka and not Kathwana.

Some hopefuls have asked their supporters to snub the Jubilee delegates meeting scheduled for December 14.

In a press release, Mr Icenga Mugao, who is vying for senator’s seat, said the venue for the primaries should be changed.

“The advertisement states that the exercise should take place at county headquarters but I am surprised it will be held in Chuka and not Kathwana,” Mr Mugao said.

He accused the government of not recognising Kathwana as the county headquarters but instead concentrating on developing Chuka Town despite protests.

The aspirant said the row, which stemmed from Deputy President William Ruto’s statement during his recent tour of the county, has caused a lot of divisions among the leaders and residents.