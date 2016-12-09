Jubilee Party primaries advert heightens row on Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters

Friday December 9 2016

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa's office in

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa's office in Kathwana market. A Jubilee advert announcing that party primaries will be held in Chuka Town and not Kathwana has heightened the row over the county headquarters. FILE PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Icenga Mugao, who is vying for senator’s seat, said the venue for the primaries should be changed.
  • He accused the government of not recognising Kathwana as the county headquarters.
  • The row stemmed from DP Ruto’s statement during his recent tour of the county.
  • Mr Ruto seemed to suggest the headquarters are in Chuka and not Kathwana.
Advertisement
By ALEX NJERU
More by this Author

The row over Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters has heightened after the Jubilee Party secretariat announced dates and venues to identify its county interim officials.

In the advert in Thursday’s dailies, the party said in Tharaka-Nithi, the primaries will be conducted in Chuka and not Kathwana.

Some hopefuls have asked their supporters to snub the Jubilee delegates meeting scheduled for December 14.

In a press release, Mr Icenga Mugao, who is vying for senator’s seat, said the venue for the primaries should be changed.

“The advertisement states that the exercise should take place at county headquarters but I am surprised it will be held in Chuka and not Kathwana,” Mr Mugao said.

He accused the government of not recognising Kathwana as the county headquarters but instead concentrating on developing Chuka Town despite protests.

Related Content

The aspirant said the row, which stemmed from Deputy President William Ruto’s statement during his recent tour of the county, has caused a lot of divisions among the leaders and residents.

Senator Kithure Kindiki said he had delivered a protest letter to Jubilee party regarding the erroneous designation of Chuka Town as the county headquarters.

Related Stories

3 days ago

Uhuru to visit Tharaka-Nithi after headquarters row

Governor Ragwa says the President is set to visit the county any time from next week.

  • 6 days ago Ruto didn’t say county head offices in Chuka - Kindiki
  • Wed Nov 30 12:40:00 EAT 2016 Protests over Ruto comment on Tharaka-Nithi headquarters
  • Mon Nov 28 11:54:00 EAT 2016 Ruto's statement stirs debate on county head offices