By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author

The construction of the Sh366 million Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters building has stalled due to lack of funds.

The county government has accused the national government of sabotaging the work by failing to release funds months after it took over the project at Kathwana.

The county is among the five to benefit from money allocated by Commission on Revenue Allocation for counties that had no offices.

In an interview with the Nation on Wednesday, Tharaka-Nithi County Infrastructure executive Basilio Gitonga said work on the building stopped many months ago due lack of funds.

“Our county is among the five counties listed to benefit from the affirmative funds but work stopped immediately we handed it over,” said Mr Gitonga.

He said before the county handed over the building to the national government, it had already spent Sh90 million and also processed documents to pay the contractor a pending debt which the national government is yet to clear.

NATIONAL TREASURY

He said during the handover, officials from the national government assured them that the National Treasury had released money and the project would continue without any delay.

“This debt is attracting interest and the contractor could consider taking us to court for breach of contract,” he said.

The official said work on the five-storey building that is already on the third floor is expected to take two and half years to be complete but this would delay if nothing is done.

He added that some of the county officials are still working from Chuka Town and pressure is building from the residents who are demanding they relocate to Kathwana.

During Jamhuri Day celebrations at Kathwana Primary School, Deputy Governor Mati Murithi said there are plans by some leaders in the national government to sabotage the project as a political scheme to discredit them.

RETURN PROJECT TO COUNTY

He said the national government should give the project back to the county if is not ready to release funds.

“We are ready to use our small budget to complete the project as we had planned,” said Dr Mati.

An official from the Terra Craft Kenya Limited, who are undertaking the project, Mr Kiambi Kiriiro, regretted that the residents will wait longer for the building to be complete because there is no money.

The building has faced numerous challenges.

Local leaders had differed over its location with some wanting it in Chuka town and others in Kathwana.