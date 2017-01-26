By LUCAS BARASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday takes his voter registration campaign to Marsabit and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

At the same time opposition leader Raila Odinga will be in Isiolo and Meru counties to urge his supporters to list as voters.

Mr Odinga's visit comes after President Kenyatta toured Isiolo and Meru last Friday and Saturday respectively.

In Isiolo, the head of State's visit was nearly disrupted when the crowd heckled Governor Godana Doyo and Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, forcing them to cut short their speech.

In Meru, President Kenyatta was forced to avoid delving into local politics as some residents jeered some local Jubilee Party leaders when he introduced them during whistle-stop tours of various centres.

Jubilee is facing tough competition for control of local voters from Governor Peter Munya's PNU.

SECURE RE-ELECTION

It is in Meru where President Kenyatta also admitted facing a tough challenge from Mr Odinga and pleaded with locals to list in large numbers as voters to secure his re-election bid.

The President is Thursday expected in Marsabit town at 10am.

Later, he will be in Tharaka-Nithi, with his tour starting at Gatunga market at noon.

He will then proceed to Marimanti, Kathwana, Magutuni, Mitheru and the Chuka University shopping centre.

His last stop will be Chuka Town.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki Wednesday urged local leaders not to display their differences in public during President Kenyatta's visit.

Prof Kindiki is backing Chuka Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki’s bid to dethrone Governor Samuel Ragwa in the August polls.

The governor has been uneasy being in Jubilee and has indicated he could decamp if the party does not assure candidates of free and fair nominations.