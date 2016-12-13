By ALEX NJERU

Some ward representatives from Tharaka-Nithi want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe members of Parliament named in corruption.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Kathwana on Monday, the MCAs, led by Majority Leader Wilson Nyaga, said the EACC should not only focus on counties but also national government officials.

They accused the agency of applying double standards when probing corruption allegations.

Mr Nyaga said EACC has taken no action against MPs whom the auditor-general said cannot account for National Government Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) money amounting to more than Sh4 billion.

“EACC is always after governors and other county officials but it seems to be very lenient on national government leaders named in corruption scandals,’ said Mr Nyaga.

Igambang'ombe MCA Albano Kiania said a huge percentage of money given to national government could not be accounted for but the agency concentrates on counties which handle only 15 per cent.

“We want the agency to probe all MPs and senators mentioned in corruption deals starting with those from Tharaka-Nithi County,” said Mr Kiania.

Ciakariga MCA Zachary Mpanda said there are mud-walled classrooms in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency yet Sh9.5 million could not be accounted for according to the auditor’s report.

He said Senator Kithure Kindiki should be investigated after he was mentioned in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

“Prof Kindiki has been threatening to make sure that Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa ends in prison.