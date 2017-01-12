MP Wafula urges Trans Nzoia county government to equip vocational centres
Saboti MP David Wafula has challenged the county government of Trans Nzoia to fully equip all newly constructed vocational training centers for learner to effectively acquire practical skills.
Mr Wafula wondered why the county government had failed to equip the new institutions with the relevant learning equipment limiting learners to theoretical studies.
“Let the county government equip all vocational training institutions for learners to gain relevant practical knowledge that will make them competitive in the job market,” he said in Kitale on Wednesday.
The legislator also challenged the devolved unit to ensure that the institutions diversify from the normal courses to new programmes tailor made to meet the dynamic market human resource demands.
“The usual courses of tailoring, hairdressing, masonry and carpentry also need to be reviewed to ensure that they are in tandem with the new market demands. This is the only remedy that will make the competitive,” he said.