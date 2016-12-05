By PHILIP BWAYO

More by this Author

More than 80, 000 land owners in Trans Nzoia are set to be issued with title deeds through a land titling programme by the county government in collaboration with the national government.

The Sh40 million programme was launched in 2014 to address the lack of title deeds in the region after studies indicated that only 45 per cent of land owners had legal documentation to proof ownership.

“Our target is to process 150,000 land title deeds that are set to be issued to their owners by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to tour this region soon,” Governor Patrick Khaemba said in Kiminini.

Governor Khaemba said the exercise was made possible by a team of surveyors from the land titling programme who have been pitching tent in the region since the programme was launched.

“The exercise has, however, had its fair share of challenges owing to the fact that most lands in this county have pending court cases. The lack of the title deeds has been a recipe for ownership feuds,” he said.

SQUATTERS PETITION UK GOVT

Separately, squatters in the region want to sue the British government for violation of labour rights during the colonial times which left them in abject poverty.

The squatters who spoke under the Trans Nzoia squatters’ generation forum said they want the court to help them find answers to pertinent issues.

“We want the British government to tell us if there were any retirement benefits that were set aside for our parents when the settlers left the country,” said the forum’s chairman Cosmas Nabungolo.

Speaking in Kitale, Mr Nabungolo said they will further petition the National Assembly [to make legislation] to have county governments to address the plight of squatters in the whole country to end their woes.