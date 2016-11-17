By PHILIP BWAYO

Members of Kikuyu community in Trans Nzoia County are gearing up for a cultural event over the weekend aimed at teaching members in the region their past way of life in bid to curb 'cultural erosion'.

Organizers of the event to be held in Kitale, say they have noted that most of the youth within the community are unaware of the community’s culture raging from traditions, food to way of worshiping their gods.

“We want our youth to learn our culture since most of them have been exposed to modernity which is a major threat to our way of life,” said the Chairman of the Trans Nzoia Agikuyu Association Boniface Ndura.

Mr Ndura added people should embrace their own culture.

The event will have special experts from the community tasked to enlighten the participants on various topics.