Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba has scoffed at some MPs from the region who have launched a personal attack against him over his performance.

Speaking in Muroki in Saboti Sub-County on Thursday, Governor Khaemba said he will no longer sit back and watch as the leaders continue to taint his name in a bid to earn political mileage while tearing at his track record.

"I am surprised that some leaders have become so idle that they have found nothing substantial to speak in public gatherings," said Governor Khaemba.

He spoke during the launch of road repair projects in the region.

The governor termed the leaders’ utterances as hypocritical since they have failed to spell out which developments they have initiated.

CONCENTRATE ON NATIONALS DUTIES

"Why should they get concerned with my work when there are MCAs who are mandated to carry oversight in counties?

"Let the MPs concentrate on national duties," added Governor Khaemba.

Deputy Governor Stanley Tarus wondered why the said MPs have made the county government an agenda in their forums yet the governor is not concerned with their duties.

"The governor has not declared interest to run for any parliamentary seat. Why are they using him as a yard stick to gauge their performance?" posed the deputy governor.

However, Saboti MP David Wafula said they will not tone down their oversight role saying MCAs are silent.

"The people we represent are not concerned about county or national duties.