By PHILIP BWAYO

Two senior politicians from Trans Nzoia County have resolved to bury their political differences.

Governor Patrick Khaemba and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa have for long been at loggerheads, with the legislator on several occasions criticizing development projects initiated by the county government on the grounds that they are white elephants.

Bukusu Council chairman Christopher Makokha said the move by the leaders to forge a new working relationship is laudable since their differences had caused rifts among their supporters.

“We are happy that the two leaders can now work together. Their war of words was breeding hatred among their supporters which could have turned chaotic as we approach the polls,” said Mr Makokha.

Mr Wamalwa is now calling on all Ford-Kenya members to accord Governor Khaemba the necessary support.

“I have heeded advice from the elders to give cooperation a chance.

“It must be known that I have never had anything personal against the governor but was rather playing oversight,” he said.

The governor, for his part, maintained that he is willing to work with all leaders in the region.