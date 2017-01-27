Mudavadi unhappy with low voter listing in western Kenya

Friday January 27 2017

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi (2nd right)

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi (2nd right) during a meeting with Kalenjin elders at deputy party leader Kipruto Kirwa’s home in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County on January 26, 2017. Mudavadi reprimanded Western Kenya residents for not registering as voters. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • He urged residents to register in large numbers so as to raise the region's political voice.
  • Mudavadi said the march to State House will be determined by numbers.
  • Later he separately met Kalenjin and Luhya elders in Kitale and Cherang’any respectively.
  • He also rallied locals to back Nasa, saying it is the antidote to Kenya’s economic problems.
Advertisement
By PHILIP BWAYO
More by this Author

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has reprimanded Western Kenya residents for not registering as voters.

Speaking Thursday in Kitale Town, Mudavadi, who was made Luhya spokesman recently, said statistics by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showing the region to be among those that have posted low turnout are worrying and must be addressed immediately.

“The statistics show we are below par. We can only raise our political voice as a region if we register as voters and turn out to elect the leaders we want,” he said.

MPs Yusuf Chanzu (Vihiga), David Agoi (Sabatia), Ayub Savula (Lugari) and Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) urged residents to make use of the remaining time and enlist as voters.

MARCH TO STATE HOUSE

“Our march to State House will be determined by numbers.

“We must ride above our past tendencies and participate in the mass voter registration,” Mr Chanzu said.

Mr Mudavadi later separately met Kalenjin and Luhya elders in Kitale and Cherang’any respectively.

He also rallied locals to back the National Alliance Super Alliance, saying it is the antidote to Kenya’s economic problems.

He hit out at the Jubilee government “for issuing fake title deeds to entice locals into supporting it”.