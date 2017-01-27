By PHILIP BWAYO

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has reprimanded Western Kenya residents for not registering as voters.

Speaking Thursday in Kitale Town, Mudavadi, who was made Luhya spokesman recently, said statistics by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showing the region to be among those that have posted low turnout are worrying and must be addressed immediately.

“The statistics show we are below par. We can only raise our political voice as a region if we register as voters and turn out to elect the leaders we want,” he said.

MPs Yusuf Chanzu (Vihiga), David Agoi (Sabatia), Ayub Savula (Lugari) and Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) urged residents to make use of the remaining time and enlist as voters.

MARCH TO STATE HOUSE

“Our march to State House will be determined by numbers.

“We must ride above our past tendencies and participate in the mass voter registration,” Mr Chanzu said.

Mr Mudavadi later separately met Kalenjin and Luhya elders in Kitale and Cherang’any respectively.

He also rallied locals to back the National Alliance Super Alliance, saying it is the antidote to Kenya’s economic problems.