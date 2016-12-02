By PHILIP BWAYO

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials in Trans Nzoia County have opposed plans to have Ford Kenya party field candidates in the region at the expense of other CORD coalition affiliate parties to have a competitive advantage ahead of next year’s General elections.

ODM secretary for Trans Nzoia county John Simiyu opposed Ford Kenya's idea saying it will deny the electorate a chance to elect the right leaders.

“We are strongly opposed to plans to only have Ford Kenya field candidates in this region. This will be a slap on democracy,” he said.

The ODM officials instead proposed that each party holds its nominations first then their winning candidates face off in a joint nomination to determine the coalition’s flag bearer.

“We rather have candidates from Ford Kenya, ODM and Wiper in every area facing off in joint nomination to determine the most popular candidate,” said Mr. Juma.

Some Ford Kenya Members of Parliament have been rooting for zoning among Cord affiliate parties in order to compete for various elective seats against the Jubilee Party in the next general elections.

MPs Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) said such a strategy must be in force to ensure only one party in the coalition is given the opportunity to field a candidate in areas where it is popular.

“We want the zones to be created where the strongholds of the parties will be used to determine which party will field candidates in each zone,” said MP Wanyonyi during a meeting with the party’s Trans Nzoia officials at Kiminini.

MP Wamalwa said joint nominations should only be held in areas where the coalition has average or low support to ensure they field strong candidates but not in their strongholds.