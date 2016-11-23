By PHILIP BWAYO

A senior police officer in Trans Nzoia County has stunned locals with his charity initiatives that have seen him single-handedly initiate various development projects, besides carrying out his security duties.

Mr Osman Galgalo, the Trans Nzoia East Sub-County Administration Police Commander has been in his station for only four months, but has already financed the drilling of eight boreholes in areas that have no access to piped water.

“I have been doing this with my own money because I saw the need to offer a helping hand. My relation with residents has been warm since they have realised that the police are also human,” Mr Galgalo told Nation.co.ke.

WATER PROJECTS

The water projects have also benefited AP camps in the region with officers being spared from buying the precious commodity from vendors.

The officer has also sponsored the connection of electricity to several homes.

In an interview, the AP commander says his charity initiatives have started sending cold shivers among the political class in the region who initially thought he was harbouring political ambitions when they learnt of his work.

“Most of them have been approaching me with calls that they want to be associated with my work. I have instead challenged them to help the community in various ways,” says the police boss.

Karara Sub-Location Assistant Chief Johnson Gichugi says Mr Galagalo’s charity work has played a big role in enhancing working relations between locals and the police, boosting community policing.