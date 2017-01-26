By PHILIP BWAYO

More by this Author

Trans Nzoia Senator Henry Tiole ole Ndiema has called on area leaders to embrace peace as the campaign season approaches to ensure there is no ethnic tension in the region which is cosmopolitan.

Speaking Tuesday in Matunda, Senator Ndiema said it is important that all leaders commit themselves to conduct peaceful campaigns that will ensure communities in the region do not rise against each other.

“I appeal to all the leaders in this region who are seeking elective posts [not to] fan embers of hatred which may spark tension among the 42 tribes residing in this county,” he said.

Similar sentiments were voiced by County Commissioner Anne Gakuria who said leaders who advance hatred during the campaign period will face the full wrath of the law.