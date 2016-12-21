By PHILIP BWAYO

The Trans Nzoia County government has been challenged to speed up the construction of the region’s teaching and referral hospital.

Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi described delays in completing the project as unwarranted.

“We are losing a lot of lives because our hospitals lack modern equipment to deal with complicated cases. We therefore want the construction works speeded up,” he said while touring the site.

However, the county’s Health Chief Officer, Dr Maurice Wakwabubi, attributed the delays to ‘logistical challenges and legal roadblocks.’

“Financial constraints and numerous court cases have affected our work. We anticipate to complete the job by April (2017),” said Dr Wakwabubi.

The building was acquired from a private developer in 2104 at a cost of Sh185 million.

At the time, Governor Patrick Khaemba said it was ideal since the Kitale County Hospital, established in 1936, could no longer be expanded.

“It is impossible to expand the Kitale District Hospital since it has outlived its initial plan,” Governor Khaemba said.

Residents have complained that the level four hospital is congested with patients being forced to share beds, sentiments also shared by Dr Wakwabubi.

“The hospital always has at least three patients per bed at any given time which clearly shows why supplementary services will help decongest it,” noted Dr Wakwabubi.