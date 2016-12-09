By PHILIP BWAYO

The Trans Nzoia County government has warned residents against destroying the environment saying legal action will be taken against culprits.

The county has partnered with environment conservation authorities to protect the environment.

While addressing journalists Thursday in Kitale Town, Deputy Governor, Dr Stanley Tarus, has said the ecosystem and water towers in the region are under threat due to encroachment and cultivation along river banks by locals who have defied advice from various government authorities.

“We are not going to sit back and watch people engage in activities that threaten our ecosystem, for instance the Saiwa Swamp, which is home to the Sitatunga antelope,” Dr Tarus said.

The county’s Environment Executive Officer Maurice Lokwaliwa said most locals have developed habits destructive to the environment like illegal logging of trees.

“We have to safeguard the environment. We are no longer going to plead with anybody who is destroying our environment since they are posing a threat to current and coming generations,’ warned Mr Lokwaliwa.

WATER TOWERS THREATENED

Environmentalists have in the recent raised the red flag over the alarming rate of degradation on Mt Elgon and Cherang’any water towers, warning of dire environmental consequences if the situation is not addressed.

More than 10,000 acres of forest land on the two water towers have been destroyed as a result of encroachment with huge portions of land being turned into homesteads and agricultural land.

Green Belt Movement Senior Programmes officer Teresa Gitonga said failure to rehabilitate the water towers will have adverse environmental effects on more than one million people.